Man gets 10 years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl in Villupuram

October 06, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The 30-year-old was convicted under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Villupuram on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Mahila Court Judge S. Hermies also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused person, S. Manikandan, a resident of Koothakudi in Kallakurichi district and ordered him to undergo imprisonment for three more months if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution, the man had sexually assaulted the minor with a promise of marriage. The Kallakurichi All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act, and arrested Manikandan.

The court also ordered ₹5 lakh compensation to be given to the survivor.

