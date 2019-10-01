Man from M.P. held for supplying guns in Tamil Nadu

A Crime Branch CID team has arrested a man Bansingh Thakur at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the charge of selling guns illegally in Tamil Nadu.

The team attached to the Organised Crime Unit of the CB-CID from the Tiruchi unit, which had been camping in Madhya Pradesh for the past few days, nabbed the absconding accused at the Bhopal railway station on September 27 and produced him before a local court there. After obtaining a court order, the team is bringing the accused to produce him before a Judicial Magistrate court in Tiruchi.

The CB-CID had been looking for Bansingh Thakur for long after it took over a case relating to seizure of two pistols and 10 live bullets at Tiruchi in January 2018, according to a press release. The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit acting on an input held a police constable Parameswaran near the Central bus stand here in January 2018 on the charge of attempting to sell pistols in his possession.

Based on a complaint from the unit, the Cantonment Police in Tiruchi city registered a case. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch CID on a direction from the Director-General of Police. Seven persons, including Parameswaran, were arrested. Based on their confession, a CB-CID team went to Bina in Madhya Pradesh and arrested Krishna Murari Tiwari on the charge of selling guns illegally to the seven accused. Tiwari was later detained under the National Security Act.

Thereafter, the CB-CID was on the lookout for the main accused Bansingh Thakur of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.