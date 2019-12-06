Man from Cuddalore sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

The Mahila Court in Cuddalore on Friday convicted and sentenced a 28-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The Mahila Court Judge S. Mahalakshmi imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused, M. Kumaresan of Thittagudi and ordered him to undergo imprisonment for two more years if he failed to pay the fine. According to Special Public Prosecutor K. Selvipriya, the incident occurred on July 3, 2018 when the victim’s mother left her daughter at the accused’s house and went to attend a funeral.

The girl narrated the incident to her grandmother, who lodged a complaint with the Virudhachalam All Women Police. A case was registered against Kumaresan under Section 6 of POCSO Act and he was remanded to custody.