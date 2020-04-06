Man from Beijing picked up near Annamalaiyar Hills

A man from Beijing was picked up by Forest Department officials when they combed the hilly section of Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai.

The incident got highlighted in various social media accounts and caused a flutter. The man identified himself as Yangruyee, 35, and has been staying in a guest house near Ramanashramam since January. He was home quarantined for 28 days as he was a foreign national and he tested negative for COVID-19. Since he did not get any accommodation because of his nationality, he went to the hill and had been staying near a bush for 11 days. He was handed over to Health Department officials, who conducted a medical test on him. He has been admitted in a private hospital and is under observation, said a district disaster management committee official.