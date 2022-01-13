Tamil Nadu

Man found murdered

A 31-year-old casual labourer, L. Alex of Sameer Vyas Nagar under Thalamuthu Nagar police station, who was an accused in 22 burglary cases, was found murdered near Murugesan Nagar here on Thursday.

Police said Alex had gone for work along with John of Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. He was found murdered near Murugesan Nagar under SIPCOT Industrial Complex police station limits on Thursday.

SIPCOT Industrial Complex police sent the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.


