Man found dead with injuries on his body near Ranipet

The 40-year-old, from the Irula community, was found dead near a stream on a farmland; the police have registered a case and are investigating

December 25, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man belonging to the Irula community was found dead in Kaveripakkam town in Ranipet on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Police said the deceased, K. Saravanan, a labourer, had been living with his wife in Ramnagar near Kaveripakkam town on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) for many years. On Saturday, December 23, he went for work as usual at a farmland, but did not return. Around 10 a.m on Sunday, a few farmers found the body of a naked male with injuries on it, near a stream adjacent to a sugarcane farmland in Ramnagar. They immediately alerted the Kaveripakkam police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. A case was filed by the police.

An initial inquiry revealed that Saravanan got his weekly salary on Saturday and consumed liquor along with his relative, at the farmland. After that, he did not return. Police are questioning his his wife and the relative, and further investigations are on.

