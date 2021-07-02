Man found dead on IIT-M campus

The body of a man in his mid-twenties was found near the bushes of the hockey stadium in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Thursday evening.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The man, suspected to be from Kerala, was a project coordinator at the institute, the police said, adding that the body was found partially burnt.

The body was found by residents on the premises, the police said. An investigation is under way.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)