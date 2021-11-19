Man found dead near Tambaram

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 00:56 IST

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was found dead at his residence near Tambaram.

Murugan, of East Tambaram, was addicted to online gambling on his mobile phone. On Wednesday, his mother found him dead in their house. The Selaiyur police registered a case, and sent the body to the Government Hospital, Chromepet, for a post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

