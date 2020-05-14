Man found dead in Sriperumbudur hotel

A 45-year-old man died after drinking a varnish-like substance as he was not able to get alcohol during the lockdown. According to the police, Saminathan, 45, from Tirutani, worked as a bearer in a hotel on Gandhi Road in Sriperumbudur. The police claim that he was an alcohol addict.
Due to the lockdown, he was not able to go to his native and was staying in the hotel itself. Since his Aadhaar card was at home, he was not able to purchase alcohol when the Tasmac shops opened early this month.
On Wednesday morning he was found dead near the hotel. “He has consumed something and some say it is varnish. We can confirm it only after post-mortem,” said a police officer.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
