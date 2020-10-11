Man falls to death from Tiruvannamalai hill

Fatal fall: The body of Anandraj, who died while climbing a hill in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, being shifted from the spot by police personnel and rescue workers.

TIRUVANNAMALAI

11 October 2020 00:54 IST

A cashier with a nationalised bank, the victim was said to be a regular trekker

A 42-year-old man slipped while climbing the hill in Tiruvannamalai and died after hitting a rock on Saturday.

According to police, Anandraj, 42, from Villupuram, was a cashier in a nationalised bank in Tiruvannamalai and also a regular trekker.

On Saturday, he and 15 others climbed the hill through the path behind Ramana Ashramam.

“It is suspected that he collapsed half-way. The information was passed on to the police by the members [of the trekking group],” the police said.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Forest Department officials, along with the police, went up the hill and tried to take Anandraj to a hospital but in vain.

The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Climbing not allowed

“We are in the process of registering a case against those who climbed the hill with him,” said a senior police officer.

Forest officers and the police said that climbing the hill was not allowed.

“We have installed caution boards everywhere, warning people not to climb the hill. Despite the warning, many continue to do so. Such behaviour can invite strict action,” said a police official.