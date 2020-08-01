Man falls into pit in Chengalpattu village, dies

A 30-year-old man died on Friday night after falling into a pit dug up for constructing a culvert over a waterbody in Sengatoor village. Villagers staged a protest in Pavunjur Block Development Office following his death.
According to police, Moorthy, 30, a resident of Sengatoor village worked in Chennai. He was riding a two wheeler to his village on Thursday night and fell into the pit. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
“The work on the causeway started in May, but stopped due to COVID-19. There was an alternative road, but he probably failed to notice it. However since it is a village road, no barricades were placed to prevent people from falling into the pit,” said a resident of the village.
After the news of his death spread, the villagers staged a protest outside the Block Development Office in Pavunjur. Police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd. “The officials said the culvert work will be completed soon,” the resident said.
The police have registered a case and investigation is on.
