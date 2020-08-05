Man faints at station, dies; probe reveals he was assaulted by neighbours

PARAMAKUDI

05 August 2020 23:10 IST

A man fainted at a police station in Paramakudi and died at nearby hospital on Wednesday triggering tension for a while. However, Ramanthapuram Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, who conducted a probe, said the man had suffered internal injuries in an assault by his neighbours and died as a result.

According to the SP, D. Koodalingam, 29, of Patel Street, had come to the station in the afternoon seeking to file a complaint against his neighbour. Sub-Inspector Kumaresan asked him to wait as he was inquiring into another case. In the meantime, Koodalingam fainted and the police personnel at the station took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, Mr. Varun Kumar said.

Following this, the police visited his house where they learnt that he had a civil dispute with one of his neighbours, Palkarasu, over sharing of a pathway.

About three months ago, a court had given judgement in favour of Koodalingam’s father Dorairaj. They had started cleaning up the pathway on Wednesday when Palkarasu and his relatives allegedly assaulted him with bricks and stones.

A police officer said Koodalingam had suffered multiple internal injuries.

The SP said a video clip of the incident made by a neighbour and subsequent inquiry with the accused enabled in solving the case.

Paramakudi Town Police have registered a case of murder and arrested Palkarasu (52) and four others – Dharmar (36), Sureshkumar (33), Kanthimathi (45) and Murugan (48). They were produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded.