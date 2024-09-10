ADVERTISEMENT

Man escapes as van catches fire near Gudiyatham

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire

The Hindu Bureau

The police said G. Kamaraj was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the goods-laden maxi van in which he was travelling caught fire, at Nellorepettai village near Gudiyatham town here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said G. Kamaraj, who runs a small hardware shop in the village, was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle.

He stopped the vehicle and stepped out of it immediately. The incident happened around 2 a.m on the Nellorepettai Main Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on an alert from him, Gudiyatham Taluk police and firefighters reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the vehicle was completely gutted. The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US