GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man escapes as van catches fire near Gudiyatham

The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The police said G. Kamaraj was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle.

The police said G. Kamaraj was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the goods-laden maxi van in which he was travelling caught fire, at Nellorepettai village near Gudiyatham town here on Tuesday.

The police said G. Kamaraj, who runs a small hardware shop in the village, was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle.

He stopped the vehicle and stepped out of it immediately. The incident happened around 2 a.m on the Nellorepettai Main Road.

Based on an alert from him, Gudiyatham Taluk police and firefighters reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the vehicle was completely gutted. The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire.

A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.

 

Published - September 10, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.