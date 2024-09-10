Man escapes as van catches fire near Gudiyatham

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the goods-laden maxi van in which he was travelling caught fire, at Nellorepettai village near Gudiyatham town here on Tuesday.

The police said G. Kamaraj, who runs a small hardware shop in the village, was driving his maxi van to his village from Gudiyatham town when he noticed smoke rising from the bonnet of the vehicle.

He stopped the vehicle and stepped out of it immediately. The incident happened around 2 a.m on the Nellorepettai Main Road.

Based on an alert from him, Gudiyatham Taluk police and firefighters reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the vehicle was completely gutted. The police said an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire.

A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.