ADVERTISEMENT

Man escaped from police custody, nabbed

March 20, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrest a 24-year-old man on Tuesday in Tirupattur

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Vaniyambadi Taluk police on Tuesday near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur.

Police said that the suspect S. Kathirvel, a resident of Mettupalayam village, was arrested for threatening to upload the morphed picture of a woman on social media platforms. Based on her complaint, he was arrested on Monday. Subsequently, police brought him to the local court in Vaniyambadi .

However, he pushed two constables, who accompanied him to the court, and escaped. Based on orders of Albert John, Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur), a special team, led by DSP, was formed. He was nabbed from his hideout near a lake in Kanavaipudur village on the outskirts of Vaniyambadi town. Later, he was produced before the judge and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US