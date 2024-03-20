GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man escaped from police custody, nabbed

March 20, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police arrest a 24-year-old man on Tuesday in Tirupattur

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Vaniyambadi Taluk police on Tuesday near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur.

Police said that the suspect S. Kathirvel, a resident of Mettupalayam village, was arrested for threatening to upload the morphed picture of a woman on social media platforms. Based on her complaint, he was arrested on Monday. Subsequently, police brought him to the local court in Vaniyambadi .

However, he pushed two constables, who accompanied him to the court, and escaped. Based on orders of Albert John, Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur), a special team, led by DSP, was formed. He was nabbed from his hideout near a lake in Kanavaipudur village on the outskirts of Vaniyambadi town. Later, he was produced before the judge and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur, police said.

