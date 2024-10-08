Man electrocuted while dismantling banner near Ambur

A 43-year-old wage labourer was electrocuted when a steel-framed banner he was removing came into contact with a live electric wire at a community hall near Ambur town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as B. Vasu, a native of Madhanur village near Ambur town. Along with his co-workers -- S. Giribabu, 19, and P. Bakkiyaraj, 26 -- Vasu was dismantling the banner from the steel poles when the banner accidentally touched a snapped live electric wire.

Vasu was electrocuted as he was holding the portion of the banner near the snapped wire. Two co-workers were thrown to some distance and sustained minor injuries. Immediately, Vasu and others were rushed to Ambur Government Taluk Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered by Oomerabad police.

Areas such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Natrampalli, Jolarpet have been witnessing heavy showers with strong winds for the past few days. This might have caused the wire to snap off. A probe is under way, police said.