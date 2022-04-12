Man electrocuted in Maduravoyal
His associate also suffered an electric shock and was injured
A 37-year-old man was electrocuted and another man suffered burns after they came in contact with a high-tension cable at a hardware shop at in Aandal Azhagar Nagar Main Road in Maduravoyal on Monday.
The police identified the victim as A. Dinesh, from Ashok Nagar, who worked as a driver of pipe supplier. He and his associate Jayachandran were setting up a name board for the shop when its steel frame came in contact with the live wire.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.