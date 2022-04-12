Man electrocuted in Maduravoyal

His associate also suffered an electric shock and was injured

A 37-year-old man was electrocuted and another man suffered burns after they came in contact with a high-tension cable at a hardware shop at in Aandal Azhagar Nagar Main Road in Madurav​​oyal on Monday.

The police identified the victim as A. Dinesh, from Ashok Nagar, who worked as a driver of pipe supplier. He and his associate Jayachandran were setting up a name board for the shop when its steel frame came in contact with the live wire.