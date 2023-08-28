HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man drowns in irrigation tank near Arakkonam

August 28, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man drowned in an irrigation tank near Mangammapettai village near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Sunday.

Police said the victim A. Salahuddin, who knows swimming, went fishing in the irrigation tank around 5.30 a.m. After a long time, he did not return home. Along with neighbours, family members searched him in the village and found his dress on the bund of the tank, which is around 25 feet deep.

Immediately, they alerted Arakkonam Town police and firemen. After more than two hours of search, the firemen could not locate him. At around 11 a.m, a few dairy farmers, who took their cattle to the tank, found the body. They alerted the police, who shifted the body to Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam.

Initial inquiry revealed the tank was auctioned for fishing by the PWD for many years before they stopped when bidders from two villages clashed with each other for fishing in the tank a few years ago. Since then, the PWD does not auction the tank for fishing. However, due to growth of fish in the tank, many residents try to catch fish in the tank especially during holidays to supplement their income, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.