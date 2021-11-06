Man drowns in canal

The victim and his family were clearing the canal

A 52-year-old man drowned while cleaning a canal near his house in Pulianthope. The canal was choked with garbage.

The name of the victim was given as Muthu, 52, who was a daily wage earner and resident of Vasuki Nagar, Pulianthope. Since the free flow of water was obstructed by plastic waste and garbage in the canal, Muthu and his family members got down to clean it on Thursday evening.

Suddenly, Muthu went missing and a search was launched. The rescue operation was suspended since it was too dark.

When it resumed in the morning, Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved his body. A case has been registered in Pulianthope police station.