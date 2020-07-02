Man drives auto without licence; vehicle seized

CHENNAI

Driver attempts to harm himself

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver on Thursday attempted to immolate himself after he was caught by police personnel for not having valid pass.

The police said Harikrishnan, 35, a resident of Oragadam, Padappai, was driving the autorickshaw on Thursday morning. At Gandhi Road, West Tambaram, the police intercepted his vehicle and found that he neither had a licence nor a valid pass to cross the district and seized his vehicle.

The police personnel rejected his request to release his vehicle though he was ready to pay the fine.

Frustrated over this, he doused himself with petrol from his auto and struck a match. Alert police personnel quickly put out the fire and rushed him to a private hospital. He was admitted with 30% burns. Further investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.