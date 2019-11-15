Man dies of asphyxiation while clearing sewer in Kumbakonam

A 50-year-old man Sadiq Batcha of Melacauvery in Kumbakonam died of asphyxiation when he was engaged in clearing a block in the underground sewer network in the Kumbakonam Municipal area on Thursday evening. Police claimed he had accidentally fallen into the drain.

Just three days ago, on Tuesday in Chennai, a young man died under similar circumstances, when he asphyxiated after entering a sewage channel to rescue his brother, who trying to unclog it.

According to police, the Kumbakonam Municipal authorities received complaints from the public that sewage was gushing out from a manhole near the railway station for the past few days. Following this, four persons were hired to clear the block in the underground sewage network by using a machine owned by the civic body.

Upon reaching the spot with three other workers, Veeramani, Vibhutharan and Raja, at around 6 p.m., Sadiq Batcha had attempted to insert the jetting rod into the underground sewage network, after removing the manhole lid. While doing so he had slipped into the manhole, the police claimed.

Upon seeing him slip, other workers made an attempt to rescue him, but in vain. Subsequently, the civic body officials were informed about the incident and fire service personnel who rushed to spot retrieved the body of Sadiq Batcha from the manhole at around 8 p.m.

The Kumbakonam West Police have registered a case and are investigating.