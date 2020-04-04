Tamil Nadu

Man dies in Villupuram, second COVID-19 death in Tamil Nadu

A file photograph of Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital

A file photograph of Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The 51-year-old, who died on Saturday morning, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi

A 51-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), died at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed in a statement.

The patient, a resident of Villupuram, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He developed breathlessness that worsened on Friday night. He did not respond to treatment and died at 7.44 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the second death of a patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19, in Tamil Nadu. The first patient, a 54-year-old man, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai on March 25.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu has a total of 411 positive cases of COVID-19.

