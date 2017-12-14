Man dies in suicide attempt along with lover

A 27-year-old man died after he, along with his lover, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging in a lodge in Adukkamparai on Tuesday night as their families were opposed to their relationship.

According to the police attached to the Vellore Taluk station, Ragapriya, 22, a final year MBBS student was in love with Karthikeyan, 27, for the last four years. The duo was residents of Polur in Tiruvannamalai.

The police said that their families had initially agreed to their relationship but refused to accept it later. Dejected over this, the duo attempted to commit suicide in a room in a lodge at Adukkamparai.

While Ragapriya was rescued, Karthikeyan died. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Case registered

Vellore taluk police have registered a case.

People in need of counselling can call the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline -104. Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050.