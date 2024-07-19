ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. rains: Man dies as his house collapses near Coimbatore

Published - July 19, 2024 03:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The victim had been residing in the house with mud walls, which was constructed by his father, for the past 30 years

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Ganesh, 48, a resident of Kangeyampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district, died after the mud wall of his house that was drenched in rain, collapsed on July 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

A 48-year-old man died after the mud wall of his house, which was drenched in rain, collapsed near Sulur in Coimbatore district in the early hours of July 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Ganesh, a resident of Madurai Veeran Kovil Street at Kangeyampalayam near Sulur.

The police said that Gnesh had been working in the housekeeping section of a private hospital at Neelambur in Coimbatore. His wife S. Jothimani, 42, has been doing the same job in a private college at Sulur.

ADVERTISEMENT

River Noyyal swells as rain lashes Coimbatore district

Ganesh had been residing in the house with mud walls, which was constructed by his father, for the past 30 years. The wall of one side of a bedroom, which was drenched in rain, collapsed around 2.30 a.m. on Friday and Ganesh got trapped under the rubbles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His wife immediately alerted neighbours and they started removing the debris. They found him under the rubble and pulled him out. However, he was unconscious.

Valparai plateau receives heavy rainfall, water level increases in reservoirs

After being alerted by the neighbours, a 108 ambulance reached the spot. The crew told them that Ganesh had passed away. The Sulur police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US