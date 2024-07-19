GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. rains: Man dies as his house collapses near Coimbatore

The victim had been residing in the house with mud walls, which was constructed by his father, for the past 30 years

Published - July 19, 2024 03:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Shankar Ganesh, 48, a resident of Kangeyampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district, died after the mud wall of his house that was drenched in rain, collapsed on July 19, 2024

Shankar Ganesh, 48, a resident of Kangeyampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district, died after the mud wall of his house that was drenched in rain, collapsed on July 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

A 48-year-old man died after the mud wall of his house, which was drenched in rain, collapsed near Sulur in Coimbatore district in the early hours of July 19, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Ganesh, a resident of Madurai Veeran Kovil Street at Kangeyampalayam near Sulur.

The police said that Gnesh had been working in the housekeeping section of a private hospital at Neelambur in Coimbatore. His wife S. Jothimani, 42, has been doing the same job in a private college at Sulur.

River Noyyal swells as rain lashes Coimbatore district

Ganesh had been residing in the house with mud walls, which was constructed by his father, for the past 30 years. The wall of one side of a bedroom, which was drenched in rain, collapsed around 2.30 a.m. on Friday and Ganesh got trapped under the rubbles.

His wife immediately alerted neighbours and they started removing the debris. They found him under the rubble and pulled him out. However, he was unconscious.

Valparai plateau receives heavy rainfall, water level increases in reservoirs

After being alerted by the neighbours, a 108 ambulance reached the spot. The crew told them that Ganesh had passed away. The Sulur police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / rains / disaster (general) / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.