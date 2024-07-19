A 48-year-old man died after the mud wall of his house, which was drenched in rain, collapsed near Sulur in Coimbatore district in the early hours of July 19, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Ganesh, a resident of Madurai Veeran Kovil Street at Kangeyampalayam near Sulur.

The police said that Gnesh had been working in the housekeeping section of a private hospital at Neelambur in Coimbatore. His wife S. Jothimani, 42, has been doing the same job in a private college at Sulur.

Ganesh had been residing in the house with mud walls, which was constructed by his father, for the past 30 years. The wall of one side of a bedroom, which was drenched in rain, collapsed around 2.30 a.m. on Friday and Ganesh got trapped under the rubbles.

His wife immediately alerted neighbours and they started removing the debris. They found him under the rubble and pulled him out. However, he was unconscious.

After being alerted by the neighbours, a 108 ambulance reached the spot. The crew told them that Ganesh had passed away. The Sulur police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.