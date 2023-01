January 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 54-year old man died of injuries after a tree branch fell on him at Peravallur in Ayanavaram on Monday. The man, who did not respond to treatment in the hospital, was identified as Sadiq Basha of Kennedy Street of G.K.M. Colony. In a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Basha and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.