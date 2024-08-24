Man dies after lorry falls into valley in Jawadhu Hills

A 22-year-old man was killed after a tipper lorry in which he was travelling fell into a valley at Kollai village in Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur.

The deceased has been identified as N. Annamalai, a tribal farmer from Pudur Nadu village. Annamalai had hired a tipper lorry in Tirupattur town in the plains, around 20 km from his village, to get manufactured sand (M-Sand) from Bagur town in Krishnagiri for construction purposes.

Lorry driver K. Naveen Kumar, 24, his assistant, and Annamalai were returning to Pudur Nadu village when Naveen Kumar lost control of the vehicle after he tried to avoid a car, which was heading towards the plains.

The lorry fell into the 15-foot-deep valley from the road. Annamalai died on the spot. The lorry driver and his assistant sustained severe injuries. Alerted by passers-by, Tirupattur Taluk police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the two injured. They were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur.

A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.