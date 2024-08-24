GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after lorry falls into valley in Jawadhu Hills

Published - August 24, 2024 11:08 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The tipper lorry fell into the valley when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a car.

The tipper lorry fell into the valley when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a car. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22-year-old man was killed after a tipper lorry in which he was travelling fell into a valley at Kollai village in Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur.

The deceased has been identified as N. Annamalai, a tribal farmer from Pudur Nadu village. Annamalai had hired a tipper lorry in Tirupattur town in the plains, around 20 km from his village, to get manufactured sand (M-Sand) from Bagur town in Krishnagiri for construction purposes.

Lorry driver K. Naveen Kumar, 24, his assistant, and Annamalai were returning to Pudur Nadu village when Naveen Kumar lost control of the vehicle after he tried to avoid a car, which was heading towards the plains.

The lorry fell into the 15-foot-deep valley from the road. Annamalai died on the spot. The lorry driver and his assistant sustained severe injuries. Alerted by passers-by, Tirupattur Taluk police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the two injured. They were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur.

A case has been registered by the police. A probe is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.