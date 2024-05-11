Man dies after his bike hits rocks placed around drying paddy on highway in Tiruvannamalai

A 38-year-old mason succumbed, to injuries he sustained in a road traffic accident, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The man had fallen from his two-wheeler when it hit rocks that had been placed around drying paddy, on Tindivanam Main Road in Kannkurukkai village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai, a few days ago.

Police said that the victim has been identified as K. Gangatharan, a native of Kannkurukkai village. On Tuesday (May 7) evening, he was returning from work, along with his co-worker, on his two-wheeler. On Tindivanam Main Road, his vehicle hit one of the large stones placed to prevent vehicles from driving over the spread-out paddy. He fell from his bike and sustained severe injuries to his head and legs. His co-worker escaped with minor injuries.

Immediately, other motorists and residents informed the Pachal police and called an ambulance. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town. Later, he was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, family members, relatives and residents of the village blocked the Tiruvannamalai - Tindivanam High Road on Saturday, demanding action against two brothers, V. Parasuraman and V. Balaram, who had spread paddy that was harvested from their farmland in the same village, on the highway to dry. Traffic was hit for over an hour before police pacified agitated residents, assuring them that action would be taken.

Police said that farmers were not allowed to dry paddy on the road or place rocks. Farmers would be held responsible for any such accidents and cases will be registered against them, police said.

