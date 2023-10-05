ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after falling from moving bus near Tirupattur

October 05, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man died after falling from a moving bus near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Wednesday. Police said that N. Ramesh, a private bus driver from Thuthipattu village near Alangayam town, was returning to his village from Vellore town after finishing his shift.

Another driver, B. Suresh, 34, took the wheel and Ramesh decided to return on the same bus. As the vehicle was nearing his village, Ramesh tried to get down from the moving bus through the rear door when Suresh applied brake. In the impact, Ramesh slipped and fell on the road.

Around 25 commuters were in the bus at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint and after initial inquiry, the Alangayam police arrested Suresh for rash driving.

