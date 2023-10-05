HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after falling from moving bus near Tirupattur

October 05, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man died after falling from a moving bus near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Wednesday. Police said that N. Ramesh, a private bus driver from Thuthipattu village near Alangayam town, was returning to his village from Vellore town after finishing his shift.

Another driver, B. Suresh, 34, took the wheel and Ramesh decided to return on the same bus. As the vehicle was nearing his village, Ramesh tried to get down from the moving bus through the rear door when Suresh applied brake. In the impact, Ramesh slipped and fell on the road.

Around 25 commuters were in the bus at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint and after initial inquiry, the Alangayam police arrested Suresh for rash driving.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.