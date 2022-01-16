Man dies after attack by camp elephant

COIMBATORE

16 January 2022 23:59 IST

He was the mahout’s assistant

A 45-year-old man from Varagaliayar tribal colony in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was killed when he was attacked by a camp elephant of the Forest Department on Sunday.

The deceased was V. Arumugam, a resident of Kozhikamuthy tribal settlement, who was working as the cavady (assistant to mahout) to an elephant at the camp. Forest Department officials said the incident took place on Sunday morning when the mahout and cavady were taking out the elephant, named Ashok, for open grazing.

The elephant attacked Arumugam while being taken to its grazing area. He was immediately taken to the primary health centre at Top Slip, and was shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for advanced care. However, he succumbed to injuries at the Pollachi GH.

According to the Forest Department, Arumugam had given routine food to the elephant on Sunday morning. Ulandy Forest Range Officer A. Kasilingam said an immediate relief of ₹25,000 was given to the legal heir of the deceased on Sunday.

Sources said that the ATR authorities will recommend the Forest Department to provide a job to Arumugam’s son, a graduate.