Man detainedunder Goondas Act

Vellore North Police arrested L. Thangaraj of Saidapet here in October this year in connection with a robbery case.
District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram issued orders for detaining him.
Thangaraj was accused of robbing a fruit seller’s shop in Vellore new bus stand. He was also involved in two murder cases that took place under Ratnagiri and Vellore North police limits.
On receiving a communique from Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, the Collector issued order for detaining him under Goondas Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.