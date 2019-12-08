Man detainedunder Goondas Act

Vellore North Police arrested L. Thangaraj of Saidapet here in October this year in connection with a robbery case.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram issued orders for detaining him.

Thangaraj was accused of robbing a fruit seller’s shop in Vellore new bus stand. He was also involved in two murder cases that took place under Ratnagiri and Vellore North police limits.

On receiving a communique from Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, the Collector issued order for detaining him under Goondas Act.