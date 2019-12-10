Tamil Nadu

Man detained in Vaniyambadi for forcibly tying the knot on a bus

Woman had resisted his advances

A youth, who allegedly tied the knot with a woman against her wishes in a running bus near Vaniyambadi, was roughed up by passengers and handed over to the police on Tuesday.

Police said the man was in love with the woman for the past five years, but she did not agree to his advances due to caste differences and his financial status.

Deciding to take matters into his own hands, he boarded the bus in which the woman was travelling from Vaniyambadi bus stand at around 10.30 a.m., and forcibly tied the thread despite her resistance, said police.

Passengers were able to separate him from the woman only after he tied the thread. No case has been registered so far and further investigations are on, said police officials from Vaniyambadi.

