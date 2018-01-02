Man, daughter crushed to death in ‘accident’

ANDIPATTI

A 45-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter were killed on the spot and his son was grievously injured when a car rammed into his tea shop at Ramalingapuram near G. Usilampatti on Tuesday.

The deceased were S. Selvaraj and S. Abirami of G. Usilampatti. Selvaraj’s son Anbu Selvan (10), who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to hospital.

Police said car driver Ramesh of G. Usilampatti was arrested and the car was seized. Already two cases were pending against him and he was released from jail on bail only recently.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspected the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Initially, the police said it was an accident. After investigation, they found that Ramesh and Selvaraj had enmity over a property dispute and in establishing a tea shop on Andipatti Highway.

Police sources said Ramesh rammed his car into the tea shop with the aim of making it look like an accident. Cases were registered against him under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

In October 2017, Selvaraj, along with his family members, had visited the Theni Collectorate and attempted to commit self-immolation as he was not allowed to run the tea shop by Ramesh and a few others. The police personnel on the Collectorate complex prevented his attempt, and they let him go home later.

Earlier, Selvaraj had also lodged several complaints against Ramesh with Kadamalaigundu police. Since there was no action on his complaints, he had even petitioned the SP.