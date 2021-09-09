Man creates furore in Kalaivanar Arangam campus

CHENNAI

A 45-year-old man on Wednesday created a furore in the campus of Kalaivanar Arangam where the State assembly was in session by pouring petrol on himself.

The man has been identified as Murugan, 45 from Salem who entered the Assembly premises as a journalist, poured petrol on his body and he was nabbed by police personnel before lighting a matchstick. The police immediately poured water on him and took him into custody. Police sources said he and his partner had a dispute in running cable TV business in Ammapettai, Salem. He lodged complaints with senior police officers and however he did not meet inspector of police as directed by the officers, said police sources

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.