Man consumes sanitizer, dies

TIRUCHENDUR

28 May 2021 21:45 IST

An autorickshaw driver who consumed sanitizer mixed with soda as he could not get liquor due to the lockdown died here on Friday.

Police said S. Murthy, 43, of Sannadhi Street here was living alone after his wife left him seven years ago. Unable to overcome the urge to consume alcohol, Murthy reportedly consumed hand sanitizer mixed with soda.

Advertising

Advertising

Soon his vision blurred, and he called his elder brother Ayyappan asking him to take him to hospital. But Murthy died on the way to hospital. Tiruchendur Temple police have registered a case.

In another incident, a lorry driver, K. Sundararaj, 45, of Piranoor Border near Shencottai in Tenkasi district was seeking alms in Tiruchendur for the past three years after his wife left him. He was found dead in front of an old wine shop in Tiruchendur on Friday.

Tiruchendur Taluk police have registered a case.