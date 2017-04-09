Man claiming to be Jaya’s son held

The Chennai police have arrested a man named Krishnamoorthy, who claimed to be the son of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and actor Shoban Babu. The Madras High Court had asked the police to verify his claim by scrutinising documents he submitted. The police found them to be forged.

Justice R. Mahadevan immediately ordered the police to “secure the petitioner and initiate criminal action against him.” He also asked the police to file a compliance report by April 10. Krishnamoorthy went missing and a special team under Central Crime Branch Inspector Ashok Babu nabbed him at Dindigul on Friday after a long search. He was brought to Chennai and produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate. He was lodged in Central Prison after the court remanded him to judicial custody.

The investigation revealed he was born to Thangamuthu, a farmer, and Vasantha in Erode district. He was working as a conductor for sometime.