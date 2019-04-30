Man can’t compel a woman to fall in love, says High Court

Sending across a stern message to men who unleash violence against women because of unrequited love, the Madras High Court on Monday said such offences had reached monstrous proportions necessitating courts of law to collectively put their feet down and “bring some sanity in society.”

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh denied bail to one such accused arrested recently. He stabbed a woman because she refused to marry him, and ordered that he be provided with psychiatric counselling in prison.

The judge said: “Courts must stop having misplaced sympathies in cases of this nature. If the accused person had committed the crime because he was wounded by the conduct of the girl who had suddenly refused to marry him, that does not give him a right to resort to stabbing a woman. There are other ways to deal with the situation. It will be better if the petitioner is kept inside jail and the authorities start giving him counselling by experts and bring him to normalcy before he is released. Probably, by the time he gets out of the jail, he will regret what he did to the girl with whom he had a love affair.”

He took judicial note of the growing trend of youth assaulting women and said such incidents were on the rise because “man thinks that a woman is a chattel and she has to concede to whatever a man demands.”

“This attitude has to be changed. No man has any right to compel any girl to fall in love with him or marry him,” Justice Venkatesh added. In so far as the present case was concerned, he pointed out that the bail petitioner appeared to have lost his sense of balance given the ruthlessness with which he had attacked the victim woman.

Referring to the discharge summary issued by the hospital where the victim was treated, the judge said that there were four stab incisions on the left side of her face with one penetrating into the buccal cavity. There were also multiple stab injuries on the chest, abdomen, neck, arms and lower limbs.

“It is a miracle that this victim girl has survived this attack due to the effective treatment that has been given by the hospital. After this attack, this injured girl can never come back to normalcy and this incident is going to remain deep in the mind of the victim girl till the end of her life,” the judge rued.

He stressed that while considering a bail petition, courts would have to necessarily look into the gravity of the offence and also the seriousness of the accusation made against the accused person. This was one important criteria while considering grant of bail which could not be ordered at the mere asking of an accused, he added.