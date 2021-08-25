Man calls for probe into brother’s death

UDHAGAMANDALAM

25 August 2021 01:53 IST

The brother of one of the prime accused in the Kodanad case has called for an investigation into his death.

Mr. Dhanapal, brother of Kanagaraj, who died in an accident near Attur, said he spoke to the district police for around an hour on Tuesday.

Kanagaraj is said to have died in an accident near Attur after his motorcycle collided with a car in 2017. Kanagaraj, along with K.V. Sayan and eight others, are said to have broken into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Kodanad, and made off with valuables.

He, speaking to reporters after visiting Udhagamandalam on Tuesday, said he believed his brother’s death was planned and premeditated. The police said a formal inquiry was not held with Mr. Dhanapal as the investigating officer was unavailable. They did confirm that a summons had been issued to him to appear before the police.

Last week, Sayan was questioned by top district police officers for around three hours.