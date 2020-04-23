Tamil Nadu

Man brought for coronavirus test goes missing from Tiruppur GH

A health worker testing using the antibody-based rapid test kits at a centre in Chennai on April 19, 2020.

A health worker testing using the antibody-based rapid test kits at a centre in Chennai on April 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A 50-year-old man who was brought to Tiruppur Government Hospital on Tuesday to be tested for COVID-19 went missing.

According to police and hospital sources, the man was a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who had walked over 200 kilometres from Kochi in Kerala to Tiruppur. As he sat down exhausted near Velampalayam in the city on Tuesday, local people called a '108' ambulance and he arrived at the GH at around 1 p.m. The doctors took samples of his blood and asked him to undertake an X-ray test. However, he was missing from the hospital premises by 1.30 p.m.

Hospital sources noted that he appeared to be stable and showed no external symptoms of COVID-19. Sources with the Tiruppur City Police said on Wednesday that all the police stations have been alerted to trace his whereabouts.

