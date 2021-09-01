Man booked for sexually assaulting minor daughter

VIRUDHUNAGAR

01 September 2021 19:27 IST

A 12-year-girl had been sexually assaulted multiple times by her father here. Virudhunagar All Women Police station has booked the father, a loadman, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said the mother of the girl, who was working in a local company, was perplexed as her daughter, a Class VIII student, was continuously crying without revealing the reason. After she brought one of her women relatives to her house, the girl told her how her father had been sexually exploiting her for the last 14 months whenever she had been alone at home.

When her father again tried to physically abuse her on Monday, the girl refused to budge. The man threatened to drive her and her mother out of home and left the house.

When the women asked the girl why she had not revealed this to her mother all these days, she said her father had threatened to murder her if she told anyone about it.

The mother, in her complaint, said she did not want to lodge a police complaint as it would bring shame to the family. However, since she feared that her husband could continue to exploit her daughter and also pose a threat to their life, she preferred the complaint.