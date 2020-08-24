Man booked for alleged casteist slur against woman panchayat chief

Coimbatore

24 August 2020 08:05 IST

The Negamam police in Coimbatore booked a man on Sunday for alleged casteist slur against a Dalit woman panchayat president.

K. Saritha (34), president of J. Krishnapuram village panchayat, complained to the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police that the man, who according to her belongs to another Dravidian party, has been harassing her for a very long time, often calling her by her caste name.

According to her, the man came to her office recently and said that she was not fit to sit on the chair of panchayat president because she hailed from a lower caste. Based on her complaint, the Negamam police registered a case against the man identified as Usilaimani alias Balasubramaniam under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

“He has been making casteist remarks on me at public places. He came to my office on August 19 and questioned why I did not stand up with respect after seeing him. He also issued a death threat stating that I should not sit on the chair of president,” she alleged.

Taking up the issue, DMK president M.K. Stalin tweeted on Sunday seeking protection for Ms. Saritha and action against those who are threatening her.

“Is there no safety for anyone in this government's regime?” asked Mr. Stalin.

Ms. Saritha said that the post of the panchayat president was earlier held by an AIADMK functionary.

The police said that they will conduct a detailed investigation to check the woman’s allegations.