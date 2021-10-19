Man bludgeons 76-year-old father to death in TN

CUDDALORE

19 October 2021 13:00 IST

The father had refused to give his son money for alcohol, police said

A 32-year-old man bludgeoned his father to death with an iron pipe, allegedly after the latter refused to give him money for alcohol in Anaikuppam on Monday. Police said the deceased, P. Subramanian, was a retired Deputy Collector.

According to police, the victim lived with his younger son after his wife’s death a few years ago. The accused, S. Karthick was an alcoholic and frequently harassed his father for money to buy alcohol. On Monday, Karthick argued with his father who refused to give him money. He picked up an iron pipe and attacked Subramanian repeatedly. The elderly man died on the spot.

The accused ordered a freezer box to preserve the body. Two employees of a private firm renting out freezer boxes noticed injuries on the victim’s body and alerted the police. The accused was arrested and remanded in custody. A case has been registered.