Man believed to be from Madurai rescued from Uttarakhand

A man believed to be a native of Madurai has been rescued in Bageswar district of Uttarakhand and efforts are on to locate his family. The rescued man, who appeared to be in his early 40s, would be flown from Delhi to Madurai on Wednesday morning.

“He would be brought to Madurai. We are trying to locate his family,” Secretary of the Social Welfare Department Shambhu Kallolikar told The Hindu. Representatives from Surabhi Trust and Adaikalam Trust both from Madurai would accompany the man to Madurai.

The man, who identifies himself with the name ‘Venkatesh’, was found wandering close to a forest area in Garur Taluk of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand. Rescued by locals, who provided him food and clothes, the man was being taken care of by an activist. A news report about him appeared in the local newspaper too on May 13.

The Tamil Nadu House in Delhi was called for help and officials there coordinated with the activist to bring the rescued man to Delhi. Officials further said: “We tried talking to him and he only says that he was living near ‘Dinamani Talkies’ in Madurai with his mother and brother.

They said he was shabbily dressed and was not in possession of his faculties. The man could not share any more details other than he missed his mother.