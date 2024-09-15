Man behind series of house burglaries in Gudiyatham arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Gudiyatham Town police on Sunday in connection with a series of burglaries in the past few months.

The police recovered eight sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver objects and anklets, laptops, television sets, and bicycles from the accused identified as S. Mohan, a native of Nellore Pettai village near Gudiyatham. The police also found a collection of wigs at his residence.

The police zeroed in on Mohan after he gave contradicting answers during a routine vehicle check near the new bus terminus in the town. Growing suspicious, the police had taken him to the police station, where he confessed to the crime.

Mohan breaks into houses when the occupants are away. Once the burglary is committed, he would return to his native village to hide the stolen valuables.

Mohan has more than 40 criminal cases registered against him in the district. Investigation also revealed that the two-wheeler he used was stolen from a resident of Gudiyatham.

A case was registered. Mohan was lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

