Man beaten to death near Sattur

A 27-year-old man, V. Satish Kumar, was lynched to death at Kottaipatti, near Sattur, late on Wednesday, after he reportedly opposed the unanimous nomination of an AIADMK functionary as panchayat president.

Police said that the deceased had opposed the Naidu community unanimously nominating a ruling party functionary A.Ramasubbu, 47, to contest for the post of the president of Kottaipatti Panchayat.

The police have picked up seven persons including Ramasubbu, the branch secretary of the AIADMK for interrogation, SP Perumal said and added that there were no visible external injuries on the body.

Police said the people belonging to an intermediary caste had called for a discussion at community hall at around 10:00 p.m.

Community elders had said that as Kottaipatti had been a Reserved Panchayat for the last two terms, people belonging to Naidu community could not become its president. Since the panchayat had been brought under the general category this time, they wanted the post of Panchayat president to be won by people belonging to the community only.

While some had cautioned about the community’s votes getting split in the event of many candidates from the community contesting the election, a section of the people had said that they would support Ramasubbu unanimously.

However, Satish had opposed the idea.

He questioned why he was not invited for the meeting.

Besides, Ramasubbu had filed the nomination for the post of Panchayat president on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramasubbu should have sought the support of the community before he filed his nomination and not after that, he argued.

As the discussion turned into a quarrel, it further worsened when supporters of Ramasubbu assaulted him.

The man fell down and became unconscious. He was rushed to a government hospital in Sivakasi, where he was declared brought dead.