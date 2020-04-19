Man attacked by gaur in T.N.’s Tirupur

A senior citizen was attacked by a gaur near Thirumoorthy Nagar in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district on Friday, forest officials said.
C. Dhanabalan, Udumalpet forest range officer said that A. Kaalisamy (67) was attacked by the gaur when he was shepherding goats in the area. Mr. Kaalisamy suffered injuries on his hip and was admitted in Udumalpet Government Hospital on Saturday morning.
Two gaurs had ventured outside the forest area of Anamalai Tiger Reserve.
