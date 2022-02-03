Man arrested on charges of rape, murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Thirunindravur police station limits.

The police said the body of the woman was found at a construction site at Krishnapuram.

After recovering the body, police conducted an investigation and identified the woman.

On investigation, the police traced the man who allegedly raped the woman and murdered her.

The accused was identified as Sakthivel, 32, a conservancy worker hailing from Nadu Kutthagai. He has been remanded in judicial custody.