Tamil Nadu

Man arrested on charges of rape, murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Thirunindravur police station limits.

The police said the body of the woman was found at a construction site at Krishnapuram.

After recovering the body, police conducted an investigation and identified the woman.

On investigation, the police traced the man who allegedly raped the woman and murdered her.

The accused was identified as Sakthivel, 32, a conservancy worker hailing from Nadu Kutthagai. He has been remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 1:11:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-arrested-on-charges-of-rape-murder/article38367234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY