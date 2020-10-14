Man arrested in Salem for allegedly keeping his brother in a freezerbox for over 12 hours

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered a case against a 70-year-old man for his negligent act in keeping his brother in a freezer box for over 12 hours.
Balasubramania Kumar (74) of Kandampatti was placed in a freezer box by his brother Saravanan on Monday and his family who presumed him to be dead. However, when the persons from the company who placed the freezer box came to collect the box, they found Balasubramania Kumar to be alive on Tuesday. Suramangalam police were alerted and he was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct to endanger human life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against Saravanan.
